Glen J. Medus
CANTON - Glen J. Medus, 96, passed away, January 16, 2020 at his home, peacefully and surrounded by his family.
Glen was born to Glen Earnest Medus and Clara Edith (Barker) Medus on December 4, 1923 in Macomb Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, William D. Medus, one daughter Terri J. Medus, one stepdaughter, Rhonda J. Taylor and one stepson Tim J. (Karen) Taylor.
Surviving are his wife Mary K. Medus, Son Craig A. (Keri) Medus of Canton, Illinois, Daughter Becki Sue Janicke of Clinton Township, Michigan, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Also surviving is one stepdaughter Tana (Kevin) Schnake of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He was a graduate of Western Illinois State Teachers College. Glen was a member of the football, Basketball and tennis team. He worked thirty-six years for International Harvester in Canton, Illinois retiring in 1981 as superintendent of plant maintenance.
In December 1942 at 21 years of age Glen enlisted for pilot training in the United States Army Air Force. During World War II he was stationed on the island of Corisca in the Mediterranean Sea flying bombing missions over Brenner Pass in northern Italy. On his 28th mission Glen's plane "The Ladies Delight" was shot down over Rovereta Italy and the crew was captured and imprisoned in Stalag VII A in Mooseburg, Germany. Glen received the Purple Heart do to injuries sustained during the crash of the Ladies Delight. During the Korean War he was an artillery unit commander and in intelligence. He had 39 years of unbroken Military service with assignments during both wars, the National Guard and the Army Reserve. Lt Col Medus was placed in the Retired Officer Reserve in 1982. He was a life member of the Reserve Officer Association and a member of the VFW and Elk's and a past President of the Canton Jaycees. He was an avid tennis player, playing until the age of 93. Glen was always there at a moment notice to help family and friends. He had great love for animals, especially all the cats he and Mary had through the years.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton, where visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Burial with Military honors will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.
A celebration of life will be held following the services at the Elks Lodge on Canton.
Memorials may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020