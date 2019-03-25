|
Glen Miller
ROANOKE - Glen William Miller, 91, of Roanoke, IL, passed away at 7:55 a.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Pontiac, IL.
He was born on September 4, 1927, in Norborne, MO, to William Isaac and Helen Irene Odell Miller. He married Deloris June Cunningham on September 4, 1950, in Kansas City, MO. She passed away on February 22, 1998.
Surviving are three daughters, Glenda J. Miller of Apache Junction, AZ, Roberta A. Hornbeck of Chenoa, IL, and Helen E. Thornborrow of Loves Park, IL; one son, Douglas (B.J.) Miller of Roanoke; two brothers, Daniel (Muriel) Miller of Lincoln, MO, and Tharlo (Linda) Miller of Lennon, MI; one sister, Elizabeth (Norman) Happy of Excelsior Springs, MO; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris; his parents; one son, Steve Miller; one sister, Nadine Clevenger; one son-in-law, William H. Thornborrow; and two grandsons, Johnny Hornbeck II and Christopher Miller.
An Army veteran, Glen proudly served his country during World War II. He was a member of the Roanoke American Legion Post #463, where he had served as commander.
Glen was local businessman in Roanoke, owning the Pub and Pub II for many years. He loved to bowl, was a Boy Scout leader and was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan.
A memorial service and celebration of Glen's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. There will be a visitation held one hour prior to the services. Burial with military rites will be held at Roanoke Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019