Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home Nappanee - Nappanee
950 North Main Street
Nappanee, IN 46550
574 773 3173
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home Nappanee - Nappanee
950 North Main Street
Nappanee, IN 46550
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home Nappanee - Nappanee
950 North Main Street
Nappanee, IN 46550
Glen R. Unzicker


1942 - 2020
Glen R. Unzicker Obituary
Glen R. Unzicker
EUREKA -- Glen R. Unzicker, 77, of Goshen, died at 8:15 pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at South Bend Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.
He was born Sept. 12, 1942 in Eureka, IL to Harley and Fern (Kennell) Unzicker.
Mr. Unzicker moved to the Goshen/Nappanee area in 1972. On December 30, 1973, he married Margo Miller. He was the founder and owner of ABI Plastics in Elkhart, G & M Industries and Nyco Plastics. Heand Margo founded the Llama 4-H Club and he was a leader for 24 years. He was a member of local,state and national llama organizations. He was also a member of the Bristol Fruithills Militia. Glen was a "gentleman" farmer.
Surviving is his wife, Margo; sister Jeanne Maytei, Mishawaka; brother, Jerry Unzicker, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Nicole, Dominic, Mitchell, Marshall and Monica; a foster girl, Lydia, his farm manager, Mike Ashcoft; and John and Brian Cook, who the Unzickers helped raise after the death of their father.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 and for 1 hour prior to the 2 p.m. funeral Service on Friday, March 6 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, Ind. Burial
will be in Milford Cemetery in Milford, Ind.
Memorial contributions may be given to Elkhart County Humane Shelter.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
