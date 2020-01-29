|
Glenda Johnson
PEORIA - Glenda Pearl Johnson, 66, of Peoria passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on February 14, 1953, in Decatur, AL, the daughter of Pleas and Pearline Baily Wynn. Glenda married John Johnson Sr. in Nashville, TN, on October 18, 1975.
Glenda is survived by her husband of forty-four years; one son, John (Dee) Johnson Jr. of Austin, TX; one daughter, Ashley Johnson of Peoria; and two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Glenda worked at Walmart, in the shoe department, until her health failed.
She was a member of Richwood Christian Church.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Pastor Maurice Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to her two children.
To view her memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020