Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Sander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda K. Sander


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenda K. Sander Obituary
Glenda K. Sander
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Glenda K. Sander, 81, of Peoria Heights, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue in Peoria, with Pastor Rick Brisbin officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Glenda was born on August 18, 1938 in St. Elmo, a daughter of Mervil and Alma (Durbin) Knapp. She married Vernon G. Sander on August 25, 1956 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on February 27, 2011 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Linna Helms and Rosalie Knapp.
She is survived by her daughters, Alma (Bill) Sander-Moyer of Mossville, Lucia (Bill) Owen of Metamora, Twila (Don) Beason, Lisa (Garry) Schielein and Dawn (Josh) Higdon, all of Peoria; sister, Carol (John) Hopple of Edwards; twelve grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Glenda attended Faith Church in Washington.
Memorial contributions may be made in Glenda's memory to Faith Church or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Glenda's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -