Glenda K. Sander
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Glenda K. Sander, 81, of Peoria Heights, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue in Peoria, with Pastor Rick Brisbin officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Glenda was born on August 18, 1938 in St. Elmo, a daughter of Mervil and Alma (Durbin) Knapp. She married Vernon G. Sander on August 25, 1956 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on February 27, 2011 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Linna Helms and Rosalie Knapp.
She is survived by her daughters, Alma (Bill) Sander-Moyer of Mossville, Lucia (Bill) Owen of Metamora, Twila (Don) Beason, Lisa (Garry) Schielein and Dawn (Josh) Higdon, all of Peoria; sister, Carol (John) Hopple of Edwards; twelve grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Glenda attended Faith Church in Washington.
Memorial contributions may be made in Glenda's memory to Faith Church or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Glenda's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019