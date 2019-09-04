|
|
Glenda Sue Studer
GLASFORD - Glenda Sue Studer, 61, of Glasford passed away at 5:44 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
She was born on July 18, 1958, in Houma, Louisiana, to Glen and Beverly (LeMay) Smith. She married Blaine Studer on Feburary 14, 1999, in Morton, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are her parents, Glen and Beverly of Morton, IL; two sons, Steve Ziegenhorn of Geneseo, IL, and Scott (Janel) Ziegenhorn of Eureka, IL; several grandchildren; three brothers, Glen (Leesa) Smith Jr. of Rock Island, IL, Raymond Smith of Eureka, IL, and Curtis (Sandy) Smith of Pekin, IL; one sister, Connie (Joe) Trefzger of Normal, IL; and her mother-in-law, Phylis Studer of Canton, IL.
Glenda worked as a substitute for the Illini Bluffs School District in Glasford and also worked at Roth Grain for 20 years, where she met Blaine. She was a past member of Glen Oak Christian Church in Peoria and was treasurer for the Fulton County Abate Chapter. Glenda loved riding motorcycles, reading and karaoke.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at White Chapel Church in rural Glasford. Pastor Rebecca Gearhart will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Illini Bluffs School District. To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019