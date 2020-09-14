Glenn D. Oertley
CHILLICOTHE - Glenn D. Oertley, 100, of Chillicothe passed away at 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
He was born on March 28, 1920, in rural Stark County to Charles and Emma (Fritz) Oertley. He married Ethel Cheesman on January 21, 1945, in Princeville. They were married for 62 years before her death in 2007.
He is survived by two children, Charles (Karen) Oertley of Nashville, TN, and Nancy (Harvey) Varness of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Erik (Kate) Varness of Peoria, Kristin (Nick) Pretasky of Appleton, WI, Ann (John) Kantz of Chillicothe and Jennifer (Jay) LeDuc of Nashville, TN; granddaughter-in-law, Dierdre (Tim) Stringenz of Bozeman, MT; eleven great-grandchildren, Emma, Max and Samantha Varness of Peoria, Quinn Varness of Bozeman, MT, Anika and Naomi Pretasky of Appleton, WI, Bobby and Charlie Kantz of Chillicothe, Evelyn and Grace Strigenz of Bozeman, MT, and Remy LeDuc of Nashville, TN; four nieces; and a foreign exchange student, Ludo Claussens of Antwerp, Belgium.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mabel (Ralph) Streitmatter and Verna (Rollin) Streitmatter; one brother, Charles (Darlene) Oertley; one grandson, Todd Varness; and son, G. David Oertley.
A service and burial in Princeville will be planned at a later date. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oertley Family Scholarship through Illinois Central College Educational Foundation, 1 College Drive, East Peoria, IL 61635; or Prospect United Methodist Church, 300 E. Ash, Dunlap, IL 61625.
To view Glenn's full obituary and leave online condolences for his family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com
.