Glenn H. Doubet
FARMINGTON - Glenn H. Doubet, 89, of Farmington passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, FL.
He was born on April 26, 1930, in Galesburg, IL, to John and Hilma (Martin) Doubet. He married Marilyn R. Bird on December 21, 1952, at the Trivoli United Methodist Church and they celebrated over 67 years of marriage. She survives, along with five children, Paul (Sharon) of Farmington, Marcia (Ray Hasbrouck) of Lake Placid, FL, Carla of Farmington, Jim (Sherry) of Parker, CO, and Lisa of Canton. Glenn and Marilyn had spent the last six winters in Florida, enjoying the warmer, "no snow" season there.
Also surviving are six grandchildren, Douglas Simms of Austin, TX, Amanda (Tim) Seier of Denver, CO, Emily (Kryz) Kociolek of Frankfort, IL, Curtis (Cate) Doubet of Sterling, CO, Cody (Tierney Riley) Doubet of McCook, NE, and Justin Doubet of Parker, CO. Glenn has six great-grandchildren, Magdalena, Matilda, Chesney, Caleb, Lincoln and Torin. Glenn is also survived by two brothers, Wayne (Marilyn) Doubet of Trivoli and Tom (Connie) Doubet of Eureka; two sisters, Doris (the late George) Newcomb of Columbia, MO, and Francis (Gary 'Skip') Booher of Indianapolis, IN; several cousins and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Loretta Doubet of Marion, IA.
Glenn graduated from Farmington High School in 1948. He served in the United States Army from September of 1951 until September of 1953 and was on inactive reserve duty for eight years. He was a member of American Legion Post 140 in Farmington for over 67 years. While in the Army, he was part of a group of twenty basic training graduates that went through the Guided Missile Component Repair program together. The group finished their last eight months at White Sands Proving Grounds in New Mexico. While there, he witnessed the first stationary test firing of the Redstone rocket motor, which years later took the first U.S. Astronauts into space.
Glenn worked for several Ford dealerships, both prior to and after his time in the Army. He started his own Glenn's Repair Service in Yates City before moving to Cramer, IL, where he completed 52 years in business. He loved teaching and mentoring young people. He had a great sense of humor and loved to visit with people and tell a good story. He instilled excellence and an outstanding work ethic in all of his children.
There will be a celebration of life in the spring, with details to be determined later. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date at Yates City Cemetery in Yates City, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded with Scott Seawinds Funeral Home in Lake Placid, FL.
Memorials can be made to the Farmington FFA Alumni Association, P.O. Box 239, Farmington, IL 61531.
To make online condolences, you may go to https://www.scottfuneralservices.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020