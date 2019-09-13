|
|
Glenn H. Essig
WASHINGTON - Glenn H. Essig, 84, of Washington, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, September 13, 2019 at his home.
Glenn was born on January 28, 1935, the son of Henry Essig and Frieda (Koch) Essig. He married Patricia Thomas on September 10, 1952.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Patricia; children, Jimi (Debra) Essig of Aledo, Deb (Timothy Fleming) Rich of Washington, Gregory Essig of Washington; sisters, Doris Farney and Laverne Patterson; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dorothy.
Glenn joined his father's car dealership, Essig Motors, in 1953. He sold the dealership in 1981 and joined WRC, Inc. as a Realtor. He had a heart for serving others as reflected by his 56 years in the Washington Rotary Club and active membership at St Mark's Lutheran Church. Glenn was an avid hunter and expert fisherman and was blessed to spend summers fishing in Canada with family and friends.
A memorial service will be 11:00 am Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington. Additional visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor John Bates will officiate. Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Threads, Hope and Love, St Mark's Lutheran Church, or .
Glenn's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019