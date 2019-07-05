|
|
Glenn McBeth
ELMWOOD - Glenn L. McBeth passed away on June 29, 2019. He was born to Wilma E. (Rushing) McBeth and Floyd H. McBeth on February 10, 1942, in Yates City, Illinois.
On June 8, 1963, he married Jean E. Hitchcock. She survives along with daughters, Leanne (David) Preston of DeForest, WI, Laura (Sean) Brennan of Dumfries, VA, and son, Brad McBeth (Allen Tompkins) of Elmwood, IL. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Ryan and Benjamin Wheeler, Susanne, Will, and Emma Brennan; his mother, Wilma, sister, Betty (Charlie-deceased) Harkness; and brother, Dan (Diana) McBeth, along with several nieces and nephews, and his buddy, Max, the "Master of the Household."
He was always very proud of his family. His primary goal during the early years was to see that his children had the opportunity to go to college.
Glenn began his Caterpillar career in 1963 as an apprentice patternmaker in the old East Peoria foundry. In 1973, he went into management at Mapleton's Building "B" foundry. He retired in 2002 as Mapleton's Tooling Manager and then consulted for Caterpillar for ten years on foundry and casting related issues.
Glenn took great pride in his skill as a patternmaker and even more pride in his foundry knowledge and ability to solve problems and improve foundry processes and procedures. He felt his most satisfying contributions were participating in two Caterpillar foundry joint venture projects: one in Er Li Ban, China, Shanxi Province (Shanxi International Casting Co.), the other in Saltio, Mexico called Technocast.
His other interests were golf, home projects, and of course, Bud Light (Dilly, Dilly). He traveled so much during his work years; he did not especially like to travel after he stopped working. He much preferred to be home with Jean who made a very loving, caring home.
He never doubted or forgot his faith and belief in God and Jesus Christ and felt this relationship was very personal and private.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Elmwood, with a one hour visitation prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care Foundation, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL, 61615.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019