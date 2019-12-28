|
Glenn Moser
TREMONT - Glenn A. Moser, 85, of Tremont passed away at 9:07 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Hopedale Nursing Home.
He was born on October 11, 1934, in Pekin to John P. and Lila V. Swing Moser. He married Charlene Weinberger on February 3, 1957, in Normal, and she survives.
Also surviving are four daughters, Diana (Eric) Vannaken and Karen (Conrad) Beachy, both of Tremont, Carol (Cliff) Wenger of New Holland, PA, and Mary Jo (Rick Redpath) Moser of Tucson, AZ; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles (Rachel) Moser and Jack (Alice) Moser, both of Tremont; and three sisters, Marcelle (Don) Oswald of Tremont, Janice (Wayne) Litwiller of Hopedale and Judy (Bob) Mooney of Tremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
After graduating Tremont High School, Glenn served his apprenticeship with Ed Schuboch as a carpenter. He worked for Stuber Brothers, Nelson Stuber, Tim Beutel and Roecker Cabinets in Morton.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1957-1962.
He served on the Tremont School Board and the Tremont Village Board. He was a founding member of the Tremont Jaycees and a founding member of the Tremont Turkey Festival, where he was honored as Grand Marshal. Glenn enjoyed pitching for numerous fast pitch softball leagues.
Glenn was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and University of Illinois Basketball. He loved fishing, wood working, cars and spending time with his family.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Tremont United Methodist Church. Pastors Larry Frank and Kurt Walker will officiate. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, also at the church. Burial will be at the Mennonite Cemetery in Hopedale.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Tremont United Methodist Church or Tremont Betterment Association.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019