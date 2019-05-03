|
|
Glenn Paddock
WASHINGTON - Glenn A. Paddock, 88, of Washington passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Washington.
He was born Sept. 21, 1930 in Peoria, IL to Lois Paddock, with his early years being spent in Peoria with his grandparents, Charles and Eliza Paddock. He attended Woodruff High School (Class of 1948) where he was an amazing tumbler and trumpet player.
Glenn was an avid hunter, fisherman and woodworker. He worked in the construction business most of his life, having a hand in the building of many well-known restaurants and businesses throughout the Peoria area. He was a proud member of the Carpenters Union for 35 years. People who knew him well know his love for a gin martini and a dirty joke.
Surviving are his son Chip (Heather) Paddock and their children, Jacob, Wendy, Lauren, Rachel and Zachary; two sisters, Barbara (Richard) Aberle Park, and Jeannie Aberle; his first wife Carole McFarlane and their children Greg McFarlane and Dionne (Brant) Cotterman, Dionne's daughter Jessie (Danny) Goldman and their daughter Mila.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mabel, to whom he was married for 50 years, his parents Elmer and Lois Aberle, his grandparents, and several other beloved family members and friends.
Glenn's family will be hosting a memorial gathering at a date to be determined, this summer. To be notified with more information, email [email protected]
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019