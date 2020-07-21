Glenna I. Schmitt

TOLUCA - Glenna I. Schmitt, 92, of Toluca passed away at 6:48 p.m. on Monday July 20, 2020, at Heritage Health Care Center in Minonk.

Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca, with Franciscan Friars officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services from, 12 noon to 1 p.m., at church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Henry, Illinois.

Memorials may be given to EP!C, 1913 Townline Road, Peoria, IL 61615, to help children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Glenna was born in Henry on April 19, 1928, a daughter to Willaim T. and Rose M. Travis Law. She married Robert Schmitt in Henry on August 4, 1948. He preceded her in death in 2014.

Surviving are her daughter, Barbara (Dewain) Carls of Minonk; sons, Bill Schmitt of Peoria and Jim Schmitt of Minonk; grandchildren, Jonathon (Keri) Carls of Minonk; 3 great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Hayden and Alyx; and great-great grandson, Owen Carls.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Stefanie Carls; a sister, Virginia Perdew; and a brother, John "Buzz" Law.

Glenna graduated from Magnolia High School. She was a caring mother and cared for her handicapped son for many years. She was a die-hard republican and worked as a waitress at Capponi's restaurant in Toluca. She also wrote for the Toluca paper for many years. Glenna was a friendly, outgoing woman and loved by all who knew her. She will be sadly missed.



