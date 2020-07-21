1/1
Glenna I. Schmitt
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenna I. Schmitt
TOLUCA - Glenna I. Schmitt, 92, of Toluca passed away at 6:48 p.m. on Monday July 20, 2020, at Heritage Health Care Center in Minonk.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca, with Franciscan Friars officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services from, 12 noon to 1 p.m., at church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Henry, Illinois.
Memorials may be given to EP!C, 1913 Townline Road, Peoria, IL 61615, to help children and adults with developmental disabilities.
Glenna was born in Henry on April 19, 1928, a daughter to Willaim T. and Rose M. Travis Law. She married Robert Schmitt in Henry on August 4, 1948. He preceded her in death in 2014.
Surviving are her daughter, Barbara (Dewain) Carls of Minonk; sons, Bill Schmitt of Peoria and Jim Schmitt of Minonk; grandchildren, Jonathon (Keri) Carls of Minonk; 3 great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Hayden and Alyx; and great-great grandson, Owen Carls.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Stefanie Carls; a sister, Virginia Perdew; and a brother, John "Buzz" Law.
Glenna graduated from Magnolia High School. She was a caring mother and cared for her handicapped son for many years. She was a die-hard republican and worked as a waitress at Capponi's restaurant in Toluca. She also wrote for the Toluca paper for many years. Glenna was a friendly, outgoing woman and loved by all who knew her. She will be sadly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
116 N. Walnut St
Toluca, IL 61369
(815) 452-2311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved