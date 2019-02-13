|
Glenna Jane Harrison
PEORIA - Glenna Jane Harrison, age 70, of Peoria, formerly of Delavan, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at 1:10 p.m. at her residence.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1949, in Carrollton, IL, to Galen and Lucile (Blair) Tipps. She married John Harrison on Dec. 20, 1968, in Delavan. He survives, along with her mother, Lucile Tipps of Tremont; one daughter, Jodie (Shane) Smith of Peoria; two sons, Curt (Melissa) Harrison of Peoria and David (Jennifer) Harrison of Cibolo, TX; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Carol (Denzil) Cain of Delavan and Janice Wheelock of Clinton, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Jane was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years. She enjoyed reading, cooking and baking, spending time with her family and playing cards.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Jane's life will be Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Living Hope Community Church in Hopedale.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019