Glenna Jean Marquardt


1930 - 2020
Glenna Jean Marquardt Obituary
Glenna Jean Marquardt
PEORIA - Glenna Jean Marquardt, 89, of Peoria passed away at 8:27 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.
She was born Sept. 25, 1930, in Chicago the daughter of the late Glenn and Mabel Zieglar Wilson.
Surviving are two sons Bill (Mary) Marquardt of Peoria, IL. and Tom (Linda) Marquardt of Sterling Heights, MI. Also surviving are her grandchildren Denise Jean, Jennifer, Ryan, Dawn, Brittany, Kari, Kristin and Devrie Lee. She also has 17 great grandchildren all of whom she loved dearly. One son Terry preceded her in death.
She was a member of The Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah Witnesses in Peoria. Glenna played the piano and violin by ear since she was young. She will be missed by all that knew her and her loss is deeply felt by her family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria. To share a memory send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
