Gloria F. Graves
PEORIA - Gloria F. Graves, 93, of Peoria passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Peoria at 2:02 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born May 3, 1926, in Creve Coeur to the late James and Helen (Smith) Deluhery, Gloria married Clifford O. "Bud" Graves on June 21, 1947, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2000.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Clifford Jr. "Skipper" and Jim; two brothers, James Deluhery and Bennie Deluhery; and one sister, Diane Olson.
Surviving are her four daughters, Nancy (Steve) Luenz of Lakeside, AZ, Katherine Graves (Bill Rowbotham) of Peoria, Mary Ann (Steve) Jostad of Creve Coeur and Billye Sue Graves (Ronald Porter) of Peoria; one daughter-in-law, Patti Graves of Peoria; one brother, Gary Deluhery of San Francisco, CA; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Gloria graduated from Woodruff High School in 1944. She was a homemaker until her children were of school age. She then was employed for 16 years as a bookkeeper for Illinois Furniture, retiring in 1984. Her greatest joy was raising her children.
Gloria enjoyed vacationing with her family. She and Bud spent many winters in Bonita Springs, FL. She loved playing cards, bunco and bingo with her friends and family. Gloria also loved spending time in the sunshine and often said "That's the way you start the morning."
Gloria was kind, smart and generous and was a good listener that gave great advice.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service.
Gloria wished to have her body donated to science. Anatomical Gift Association will use Gloria's precious gift to aid medical field research in order to enrich the lives of others.
Memorial donations may be made to the South Side Mission or to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019