Gloria G. Randell
PEORIA - It is with the deepest sympathy and sadness that the family of Gloria G. Randell, formerly of Peoria, announces her passing on Sunday, September 1, 2019, following a chronic illness. Gloria received excellent care from the compassionate caregivers during her stay at Silverado Memory Care in Escondido, CA. She was 90 years old.
A native of Peoria, Illinois, she graduated from business school in Illinois before marrying her first husband, Richard R. Roehm, in 1951. They had a daughter. Gloria taught elementary school and later worked as a secretary/accountant for Kroger grocery store. For several years, they lived in the family home on Grandview Drive that Gloria's grandfather, Fredric Klein, a Peoria architect had designed. The Roehm family moved to Edina, MN, in 1961 to pursue her husband's career.
Later in life, Gloria moved back to Coronado, CA. There she met her life-long second husband, Russell Randell Jr., an Aeronautical Engineer. She pursued a successful career at Coronado Cay Developers as an Executive Assistant, working for over 20 years until the developer was finished. Gloria pursued her creative side with "Small Stuff," a hobby business showing her passion for small dolls and miniatures. Gloria and her husband, Russell, retired to Country Club Estates in Ramona in 1992.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Russell Randell Jr.; her parents, Mary and John Jewett of Galena, IL; her beloved sister and brother, Judith Murray of Peoria, IL, and Ralph Lowes of Costa Mesa, CA; grandparents, Fredrick and Betsy Klein of Peoria, IL; and aunt, Jane of New York.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Roehm; and two grandchildren, Tiffany Schiltgen and Tabiith Carlson; along with nieces and nephews, Sally Sumner, Susan Beecher, Brett Lowes and Kelly Lowes; and four great-grandchildren, Kassie Carlson, Jaydeen Carlson, Allora Richardson and Alec Richardson
Following Gloria's wishes, her remains are to be flown to Springdale Cemetery in Peoria, IL, to join other relatives buried at Springdale.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019