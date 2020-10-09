Gloria Hawton Libby
PEKIN - Gloria Hawton Libby, 87, of Pekin, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Oct. 7, 2020.
She was born May 23, 1933, to Lester Keast Hawton and Marguerite Campen Hawton in Peoria, Illinois. Gloria met the love of her life, Duane Joseph Libby, in 1951 while working at Block & Kohl's in Peoria, Illinois. They were married in Peoria on July 3, 1952. After the children were born, Gloria was a stay at home mom. After Duane's retirement, they were busy volunteers with the Red Cross. They worked disaster calls throughout central Illinois, serving meals from the mobile kitchens. Gloria was the organist with their churches, Faith Lutheran Church in Washington and Zion Lutheran Church in Peoria. She was also active in Job's Daughters, serving as musician.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Libby, her parents, Lester and Marguerite Hawton; and her brother, James Hawton.
She is survived by son, Dale Libby; daughter, Gale Riggins (Ron); grandchildren, Reverend Dean Libby (Debbie), Jessica Sheppard (Michael), Melanie Whittington Brennan, Ryan Riggins (Ashley), and Amanda Mays (Brandon); great grandchildren, Caitlyn, Logan and Luke Libby, Torrance and Bailey Sheppard, Zachary Patrick, Connor, Emily and Abigail Brennan, Piper, Riley, Rowan and Rhett Riggins; and great great grandson Jaxson Patrick.
A memorial service will be held on Oct. 17, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel in Bartonville. Pastor Greg Moyer will officiate. Visitation is at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Brazoria County Gathering Place Interfaith Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 2050, Angleton, TX 77516; or Alzheimer's Association
, 6055 South Loop E, Houston, TX 77087.
