Gloria J. Erkman
Gloria J. Erkman, 85, of Lacon passed away on July 11 at Heartland Health Care of Henry, IL. She was formerly of Washburn and Peoria. Born June 29, 1934 to the late Clyde and Pearl Crouse. She married Emory Erkman on September 23, 1961 in Varna. He died on April 26, 2008. She was also preceded in death by sisters Patty Brown & Ronelva Crouse and sister-in-law Erma Aurbeck.
Surviving are her sister Mary Morris of Lacon and sister-in-laws Flora Dell Young of Longmont, Co & Karen Jason of Lacon and several nieces and nephews.
Gloria was a farm wife and homemaker. She was an avid knitter who made many items for all of the nieces and nephews but was known for her Cotton Dish Clothes that she made by the dozens for many friends and family.
Graveside services will be held at 11am on July 20th at Fort Dever Cemetery. Memorials May be made to the donor's choice and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 12 to July 14, 2019