Gloria J. Sommer
EAST PEORIA - Gloria J. Sommer, 71, of East Peoria, IL, died at 1:24 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
She was born on May 10, 1947, in St. Louis, MO, to the late Joseph and Emmaline Lusignolo, but grew up in Columbus, OH. She married Danny Young on June 14, 1969. She later married Glenn W. Sommer on September 14, 1982. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are one son, Joe Young of East Peoria; 3 stepchildren, Renee Sommer and Eric (Veronica) Sommer, both of East Peoria, IL, and Tim (Becky) Sommer of Elmwood, IL; 1 sister, Bonnie Butt; 6 grandchildren, Chris Sommer, Kayleigh Sommer, Zach Sommer, Tyeson Sommer, Amy (Adam) McDonald and Tracy (Nathan) Peters; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Earl.
Gloria was a graduate of Ohio State University and taught school for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Pekin, where she was active with the food pantry and cooking for various functions.
A celebration of Gloria's life will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastor Mark Friday will officiate. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded and inurnment will follow at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to , First Baptist Church in Pekin or TAPS.
Gloria's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019