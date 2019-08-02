Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Gloria Jean Baietto


1934 - 2019
Gloria Jean Baietto Obituary
Gloria Jean Baietto
PEORIA - Gloria Jean Baietto, age 85, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care in Peoria.
Gloria was born on June 21, 1934 in Streator, IL., a daughter of Ernest and Genieveve (Forbes) Wilkinson. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Baietto on July 21, 1952 in Indiana, he survives. She is also survived by three children, Mike (Sandi) Baietto of Peoria, Amy (Steve) Wessels of Brimfield, and Randy Baietto of Peoria, and six grandchildren, Amanda and Michael Baietto, Ryan and Joe Baietto, and Tyler and Ashley Wessels.
Gloria worked at Trewynn Grade School in Peoria, as a librarian for over 20 years. She was also an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all.
Cremation Rites have been accorded. A private burial of cremains will be at a later date at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to The Heart of Illinois Harvest.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
