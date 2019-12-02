|
Gloria Juanita Neaveill
PEORIA - Gloria Juanita Neaveill, 97, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in Peoria.
She was born in Nebraska to Richard and Daisy Boetger on November 26, 1922.
Surviving are her three children, Sharon (Gary) Childs of Peoria, Robert Neaveill of Texas and Pam (Brian) Butler of Peoria. She has eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Gloria was an avid bowler, participating in several leagues in Central Illinois. She loved dancing, singing, boating and water sports.
She was an LPN and became a Mary Kay Consultant later in life.
Cremation has been accorded and there will be a celebration of life service on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Peoria Rescue Ministries in her name.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019