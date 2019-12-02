Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Gloria Juanita Neaveill


1922 - 2019
Gloria Juanita Neaveill Obituary
Gloria Juanita Neaveill
PEORIA - Gloria Juanita Neaveill, 97, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in Peoria.
She was born in Nebraska to Richard and Daisy Boetger on November 26, 1922.
Surviving are her three children, Sharon (Gary) Childs of Peoria, Robert Neaveill of Texas and Pam (Brian) Butler of Peoria. She has eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Gloria was an avid bowler, participating in several leagues in Central Illinois. She loved dancing, singing, boating and water sports.
She was an LPN and became a Mary Kay Consultant later in life.
Cremation has been accorded and there will be a celebration of life service on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Peoria Rescue Ministries in her name.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
