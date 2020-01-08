|
Gloria L. Moore
WASHINGTON - Gloria L. Moore, 79, of Washington passed away at 9:51 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on May 7, 1940, in Peoria to Charlie and Mary Flexer. She married John S. Moore on December 28, 1959, in Preston, ID. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2019.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ron.
Surviving are four children, John (Bunny) Moore of LaGrange, KY, David Moore of Washington, Keith (Carey) Moore of Metamora and Karen (Tod) Maddox of Lafayette, IN; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley and Mary; and one brother, Don.
Gloria was a homemaker who loved gardening, cooking, her beloved animals and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Her funeral service will follow at noon Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor James Frye officiating. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Gloria's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020