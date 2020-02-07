Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
Bartonville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
Bartonville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Terrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria L. Terrell


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria L. Terrell Obituary
Gloria L. Terrell
BARTONVILLE- Gloria L. Terrell, 94, of Peoria, Illinois, formerly of Bartonville, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Proctor Place in Peoria. She was born on April 3, 1925 in Bartonville, Illinois to Chester and Verla (Crider) Guppy Sr. She married Thomas Terrell Jr. on August 8, 1942 in Bartonville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2010 in Peoria, Illinois. She is also preceded in death by her parents, one son, Lonnie Terrell and one brother, Chester Guppy Jr.
She is survived by one son, Thomas (Sue) Terrell III of Edwards, Illinois; one daughter-in-law, Sally Terrell of Bartonville, Illinois; five grandchildren, Katie Terrell, Jake Terrell, Nate Terrell, Chuck (Stephanie) Smith and Tom (Maureen) Smith; one great granddaughter, Cordelia Smith; one brother, Larry Guppy of Farmington, Illinois.
Gloria worked 18 years as the secretary at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville retiring in July of 1983. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and the Esther Circle. She enjoyed fishing and the family trips to Chetek, Wisconsin.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Proctor Place and Harbor Light Hospice for their care and compassion.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville. Pastor Kara Wiechmann will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Davison Fulton Bartonville Chapel and 30 minutes prior to services at the church on Monday. Burial will be in the Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Memorials may be made to her church. You may create an online condolence at www.davisonfultonbartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -