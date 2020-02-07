|
Gloria L. Terrell
BARTONVILLE- Gloria L. Terrell, 94, of Peoria, Illinois, formerly of Bartonville, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Proctor Place in Peoria. She was born on April 3, 1925 in Bartonville, Illinois to Chester and Verla (Crider) Guppy Sr. She married Thomas Terrell Jr. on August 8, 1942 in Bartonville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2010 in Peoria, Illinois. She is also preceded in death by her parents, one son, Lonnie Terrell and one brother, Chester Guppy Jr.
She is survived by one son, Thomas (Sue) Terrell III of Edwards, Illinois; one daughter-in-law, Sally Terrell of Bartonville, Illinois; five grandchildren, Katie Terrell, Jake Terrell, Nate Terrell, Chuck (Stephanie) Smith and Tom (Maureen) Smith; one great granddaughter, Cordelia Smith; one brother, Larry Guppy of Farmington, Illinois.
Gloria worked 18 years as the secretary at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville retiring in July of 1983. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and the Esther Circle. She enjoyed fishing and the family trips to Chetek, Wisconsin.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Proctor Place and Harbor Light Hospice for their care and compassion.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bartonville. Pastor Kara Wiechmann will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Davison Fulton Bartonville Chapel and 30 minutes prior to services at the church on Monday. Burial will be in the Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Memorials may be made to her church. You may create an online condolence at www.davisonfultonbartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020