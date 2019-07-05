|
Gloria Long
PEORIA - Gloria J (Bopi) Long, 91, of Peoria, IL went to Heaven peacefully June 25, 2019 at 10:15a.m. She is Survived by her daughter Holly (Randy) Griffin, 4 grandchildren, Nathan (Janet) Mellies, Nikki (Terry) Harper, Garrett (Melonie) Long and Tyler (Calli) Long and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents (Glenn and Miriam Adams), her husband (Eugene Long) and 2 sons (Norman and Randy Long).
Gloria was a member of The Prospect United Methodist Church and attended many Mission Trips.
Gloria (Bopi) was a Woodruff and Bradley graduate Majoring in Nutrition and Home Ec. She was an entrepreneur before her time by doing scratch sewing and alterations from home. She quilted, knitted and crocheted. She spent the last years crocheting mittens, scarves and donating them to Children's Home, and other missions. Mama loved her family more than words can say. She will be deeply missed but she is right where she wanted to be….with our Lord Jesus!
Private graveside services will be held at a future date per her wishes. Donations may be made to the Children's Home in Peoria or Easter Seals.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019