1/1
Gloria Nearing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Nearing
CHILLICOTHE - Gloria Ellen (Friskey) Nearing, 80, of Chillicothe, Ill., formerly of Lacon Ill., died at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Peoria.
Born on October 19, 1940, in Logansport, Ind., to the late Philip and Mildred (Cohee) Friskey, she married James Nearing on April 28, 1963, in La Prairie. James died on June 12, 2005.
Gloria is survived by her son, James (Kelli) Nearing of Chillicothe; daughter, Candi (Scott McClary) Mastronardi of Spring Bay; brother, Vic (Sue) Friskey of Grinnell, Iowa; sister, Marlene (Harry) Baglayan of Elgin; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Gloria was also preceded in death by stepfather, Clifford Burkholder; four sisters; and seven brothers.
Gloria spent her time taking care of her children, husband and home. She also was very active member in the Cedar Hills Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Gloria was also an award-winning pie maker, winning many Blue Ribbons at the Heart of Illinois Fair.
A graveside service for Gloria will be held on November 24, 2020, at the Lacon Cemetery Mausoleum at 12 noon, where she will be entombed next to her husband, Jim.
Memorials can be made to the Cedar Hills Baptist Church and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
(309) 246-2465
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lenz Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved