Gloria Nearing
CHILLICOTHE - Gloria Ellen (Friskey) Nearing, 80, of Chillicothe, Ill., formerly of Lacon Ill., died at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Peoria.
Born on October 19, 1940, in Logansport, Ind., to the late Philip and Mildred (Cohee) Friskey, she married James Nearing on April 28, 1963, in La Prairie. James died on June 12, 2005.
Gloria is survived by her son, James (Kelli) Nearing of Chillicothe; daughter, Candi (Scott McClary) Mastronardi of Spring Bay; brother, Vic (Sue) Friskey of Grinnell, Iowa; sister, Marlene (Harry) Baglayan of Elgin; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Gloria was also preceded in death by stepfather, Clifford Burkholder; four sisters; and seven brothers.
Gloria spent her time taking care of her children, husband and home. She also was very active member in the Cedar Hills Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Gloria was also an award-winning pie maker, winning many Blue Ribbons at the Heart of Illinois Fair.
A graveside service for Gloria will be held on November 24, 2020, at the Lacon Cemetery Mausoleum at 12 noon, where she will be entombed next to her husband, Jim.
Memorials can be made to the Cedar Hills Baptist Church and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com
.