T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
201 N. Macarthur Hwy
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-6323
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
201 N. Macarthur Hwy
Peoria, IL 61605
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
201 N. Macarthur Hwy
Peoria, IL 61605
1957 - 2019
Gloria Roberson Obituary
Gloria Roberson
PEORIA - Gloria Roberson, 61, of Peoria passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 4:01 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
She was born on September 16, 1957, to Ommie Roberson, who preceded her in death.
Gloria worked for the City of Peoria as an area wide planner and zoning architect. She often enjoyed traveling, fine dining, fashion and keeping a fun loving spirit.
She leaves to cherish her special memories, her fiancé of 28 years, John Blue; and a host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel at 11 a.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior at 10 a.m. The Rev. Leon Gatlin will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019
