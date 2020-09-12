Gloria "Jean" Strong

PEORIA - Gloria "Jean" Strong, 70, of Peoria, IL, was born on July 12, 1950, in Clarksdale, Mississippi, the first-born child of proud parents, Emmitt and Lillie Mae (Owens) Austin.

Gloria attended public school in Clarksdale, Mississippi, and obtained her Associates Degree at Coahoma Jr. College; she also obtained her Nursing degree. Growing up in Clarksdale, Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family and her five siblings. Gloria was raised up in the Dennis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and gave her life to Christ at an early age.

In 1970, Gloria was blessed with her only child, Rashonda Austin-Mack, who was the apple of her eye.

Gloria's desire to make a better life for her and Rashonda lead her to move to Peoria, IL, where a few close family members had migrated. Her uncle, Charles Owens, and cousin, Rosie Rickmon, welcomed her to the area.

Upon her arrival, Gloria was employed at Sharon Health Care as a Certified Nurse's Aide. Gloria eventually moved on to work for Caterpillar Tractor Company, where she worked for 25 years, prior to retiring.

Gloria met her soul mate, Robert Strong, in 1979. They joined in holy matrimony on July 29, 1982. To this union Gloria gained a daughter, Sherry Askew, and a son, Jeffrey Strong.

Gloria was a member of the Church of the Living God Peoria, where she served as a Nurse on the Nurses Guild. Gloria was always looking for ways to volunteer in the church. She gave of her time and financial support whenever she was needed.

Gloria loved to travel with her husband, spending quality time with her family, fishing, gardening and being a part of the women's social society Red Hat Club.

Gloria leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her husband of 38 years, Robert Strong; her children, Rashonda Austin-Mack, Sherri Askew and Jeffery Strong (LaShara); her grandson, Kourion Mack, who she helped raise; Jashara Strong, Akira Strong, Jaylen Strong, Denecia Lofton, Leon Askew and Lamont Williams; her five siblings, Emmitt Austin (Kathy) of Atlanta, GA, Mary Ann Blocker (Jesse) of Memphis, TN, Edward Austin of Ellenwood, GA, Rufus "Charles" Austin (Debra) of Savannah, GA, and Alvin Austin of Peoria, IL; mother-in-law, Ruthie Harris; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws, Wardell Askew (Vonzella), Doris Askew (John), Naomi Coleman, Ollie Evans and Marvin Paschall; God-daughter, Tia Poole (Lester Jr.) of Altus, OK; and a host of family members and dear friends.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Emmitt and Lillie Mae Austin.

Gloria transitioned from this life to her Heavenly Home on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. Gloria's memories will live on in the hearts of those who love her.

Services will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria, IL. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. and services will begin at 2 p.m., with Vice Chief Leroy Smith Jr. as the officiant. Additional services will be held at E.H. Ford Mortuary, 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, TN, on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Visitation will be at 12 noon and service will be at 1 p.m. Elder Vonzella Askew will be the officiant. Gloria will be laid to rest at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forrest Hill Irene Road, Memphis, TN.

Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615.



