Gloria T. Spurlock
PEORIA - Gloria T. Spurlock, 92, Topeka, KS, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Aldersgate Village.
Gloria was born on April 17, 1928, in Passaic, NJ, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Barrale) DiGirolamo.
Gloria married Ronald Kellum Spurlock on February 18, 1950, in Richmond, CA.
She lived in Laddonia, MO, most of her life before moving to Topeka in 1990, where she and her husband managed the First Christian Church apartments.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, on January 3, 2013; and grandson, Kellee Spurlock.
Survivors include their children, Robin Gasser (George) of Farmington, MO, Fate Spurlock (Kathy) of Topeka, KS, and Jeane Kist (Dave) of Palm Harbor, FL; grandchildren, Courtney Gasser of Baltimore, MD, Breanna Sabbatini (Rocky) of Birmingham, AL, George Gasser IV (Alix) of Cape Girardeau, MO, Brett Spurlock of Kansas City, KS, and Emily Wolf of Topeka, KS; 3 great-grandchildren, Joey, Charlee and Dylan; brother, Chester DiGirolamo; and sister, Virginia Mahoney.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
