Glyn Schol
CHILLICOTHE - Glyn Schol, age 70, of Chillicothe passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at his home.
Glyn was born on January 6, 1949, in Long Island, NY, to Richard and Florence (McMahon) Schol. He married Rose Gama on April 1, 1978, in Bellevue, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Rose; his children, Glyn Schol Jr. of Peoria, IL, Tara Presley of Princeton, IL, Tony (Ashlie) Schol of Chillicothe, IL, and Ricky (Jessica) Schol of Chillicothe, IL; nine grandchildren, Brandon Crew, Adam, Kensey, Anya, Alexi, Anthony, Keegan, Olivia and Peyton Schol; and one great-grandchildren, Emma Rae Crew. Also surviving is his beloved Yorkie, Mulligan.
Glyn was a drywall finisher with the Local 157. He also enjoyed helping people and volunteering his craft for those in need. Glyn loved to karaoke, especially to Elvis! He also loved spending time with his family.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. A time for friends and families to share memories will be at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019