Glynn Fields
PEORIA — Richard "Glynn" Fields, 75, of Deer Creek passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on March 26, 1944, in Bowie County, TX, a son of Marshall and Zonia E. (Chewning) Fields. He married Patricia K. Perdun on September 30, 1966, in Fort Polk, LA. She passed away on November 30, 2013, in Peoria.
Surviving are his four children, Tammy (Donald) Wolfram, Wendy (Kevin) Snider, David Fields (Beverly Farley), and Brian Fields (Angela Ham), all of Peoria; twelve grandchildren, Brandon and Candie Rowe, Tanya and Brianna Wolfram, Megan (Chris) Morris, Kenneth (Lisa) Snider, Brett Allen Cody Fields, Ashley (James) Alderson, Cailin Sego, and John, Alex, and Matthew Ham; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Richard Glynn Fields, most people knew him as Glynn, Hillbilly or Poppie, as for us we just called him Dad. He was one of the most hard-working and self-sacrificing fathers we could ask for. Our father would rather go without then to see us need for anything. Dad was known for his devilish grin that made everyone around him believe he was up to something, and he usually was. He was truly a kid at heart. The man never met a stranger and was always friendly and fun-loving. Dad was always ready with a joke and a smile. Dad's southern charm would ease your frustration with his antics. He was the type of guy that would drive you nuts at times but you were guaranteed to arrive there laughing. He taught us about determination and willpower. Our father's stubbornness was unmatched; if he was told he couldn't do something or that it just couldn't be done, Dad would find a way to do it and enjoy the challenge. He embodied the American spirit of doing the impossible. He will be missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.
Glynn last worked as a forklift operator for Caterpillar in Peoria. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Glynn's celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, also at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place in Chapel of Peace Mausoleum in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Memorials may be made to Bikers for Ta-Tas.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019