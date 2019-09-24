Home

Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Peoria Hebrew Cemetery
1939 - 2019
Gordon A. Wiss
PEORIA - Gordon Alan Wiss, 80, of Gainesville, FL, formerly of Peoria, IL, died on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, after a long illness, in the loving presence of his daughter, Marnie; and former wife, Rae.
Gordon was born on March 7, 1939, in Peoria to Max and Diana (Shulewitz) Wiss. He was formerly married to Rae (Smith) Lapides, then Judy Foster, then Mary (Bracht) Wiss.
Gordon graduated from Peoria Central High School in 1957, where he was Senior Class President, President of the Student Council, and an accomplished baseball player. He went on to play baseball for the University of Colorado, Boulder, where he was team captain. He graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in engineering and business. He had a long and successful career as a CPA, CLU, and estate, investment, tax, and financial planning consultant in both St. Louis, MO, and Los Angeles, CA, winning numerous professional awards over the years.
Gordon is survived by his sister, Barbara (Wiss) Lichter; his brother, Mitchell Wiss; his children, Marnie Wiss, Renee Sattazahn,and Brian Richter; his grandchildren, Zach Daegling, Grant and Lily Sattazahn and Clayton and Emily Richter; and his nieces and nephews, Mara Eckerling, Mala Eckerling, Carrie Wiss, Shelly (Lichter) Mullenix and Josh Lichter.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Peoria Hebrew Cemetery, with Rabbi Bryna Milkow officiating. A reception will follow the service at a location to be announced.
Flowers are not customary. Memorial donations may be made to the Peoria Hebrew Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, 6839 North Fox Point Drive, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
