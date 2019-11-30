|
|
Gordon Mitchell
CREVE COEUR - Gordon Dean Mitchell, 75, of Creve Coeur passed away at 11:48 p.m.
on Monday, November 18, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, surrounded by his family.
Born February 13, 1944, in Pekin to Robert and Julia (VonBoeckmann) Mitchell, he married Patricia Oltmann on August 28, 1971, in Peoria.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Patricia; one daughter, Shannon (Sean) Lavery of East Peoria; one son, Brian Mitchell of Marquette Heights; six grandchildren, Breanna, Jessica, Ian, Gwyneth, Gavyne and Gareth; one sister, Cindy (James) Scott of Peoria; one step-brother, John (Judy) Hilt of Pekin; one aunt, Louise Ronvich of Pekin; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Aleisha Conover.
Gordon was a veteran of the United States Army.
He had owned and operated Mitchell's Glass in Creve Coeur for 10 years and later went to work at Illinois Valley Glass as a Glazier, retiring in 2010.
A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Gordon enjoyed building furniture, playing drums, creating stained glass art pieces and restoring stained glass windows in churches and old buildings.
Gordon was a member of Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Bartonville and Sacre Coeur Catholic Church in Creve Coeur until its closing.
His memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes and Crematory in Pekin. Deacon Louis Tomlianovich will officiate. There will be no visitation. Burial will be at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to South Side Mission, 1127 South Laramie, Peoria, Illinois 61605.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019