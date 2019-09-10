|
|
Gordon O. Sweatt
EAST PEORIA - Gordon O. Sweatt, 62, of East Peoria passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in East Peoria, due to an accidental electrocution.
He was born on December 28, 1956, in Canton, Ohio, the son of Clayton and Juanita Leach Sweatt. He married Sue Balentine on January 10, 1976, in East Peoria.
Surviving are his wife; one daughter, Mandy (Duane) Hays of Pekin, IL; and one son, Mickey (Beth) Sweatt of Creve Coeur, IL. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Jessie Young, Caitlyn Lynch, Coulton Young, Ashlyn Sweatt and Cooper Sweatt; along with five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Debbie (John) Sheldon and Diane (Joe) McHenry, both of East Peoria. His parents and one brother, David, preceded him in death.
Gordon worked for Rohn Manufacturing in Bellevue for 25 years. He was a huge auto racing fan, including dirt track and NASCAR. He enjoyed camping and anything outdoors. Gordon had an energetic passion for life, but what he enjoyed most of all was spending time with his family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, also at the funeral home. Pastor Keith Moore will officiate. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton, IL.
Memorials in his name may be given to St. Jude Mid-West Affiliate or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois.
To share a memory or send a condolence, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019