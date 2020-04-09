|
|
Gordon R. Jockisch
DUNLAP - Gordon R. Jockisch, 78, passed away at the OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 3:40 am.
He was born on Aug. 21, 1941 in Peoria, Illinois. He married Jinky Hobin on Nov. 20, 1965 in Peoria and they cherished 54 years together. He was co-owner of R.J. Distributing Company in Peoria for 39 years and in retirement enjoyed working alongside his sons at Marketplace Selections. Gordon loved fine cuisine, fine wine, crafted beer and good Bourbon. His greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren and cooking.
Even though he battled Diabetes, Congestive Heart Failure & Leukemia and also lost his young daughter, he always claimed he had the most blessed life of anyone he knew. He was well known at all the local parishes attending daily mass.
Gordon was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Jockisch and his parents Richard and Norma Jockisch. Gordon is survived by his four loving children, Jennifer (Jeff) Shields, Rick (Mollie) Jockisch, Jack (Carla) Jockisch, Stoney (Liz) Jockisch and sixteen grandchildren all from Peoria. He will be greatly missed by his immediate family, extended "Hobin family" and friends. The Jockisch family would like to express their gratitude to all his wonderful doctors and team of nurses for their tremendous care and compassion.
Msgr. Jason Gray will officiate a private service at American Mausoleum in Peoria. Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life Mass will be arranged for a later date.
Memorials in Gordon's memory may be made to Apostolic Christian Home-Timber Ridge, 2125 Veterans Rd, Morton, IL 61550 in honor of Will Cassidy.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020