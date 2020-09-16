Gordon "Bud" Schone
WASHINGTON - Gordon D. "Bud" Schone, 88, of Washington passed away peacefully at 11:17 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side.
He was born on October 11, 1931, in Chapin, IL, to the late John H. and Verna C. Schnitker Schone. He married Mary Moran on October 23, 1954, in Providence, RI. She survives.
Also surviving are seven children, Terry (Sandy) Schone, Sue Schone, Mike Schone, Pat (Rick) Trost, Kevin (Teresa) Schone, Mary (Barney) Monroe and Kenny (Angela) Schone; 18 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Ron and Jack; and sister, Joy.
Bud was a United States Navy veteran. He worked at AT&T, retiring in 1989 after 33 years of service.
He was a member of the IBEW Union, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington, and formerly volunteered at Northern Tazewell Fire and Rescue for several years, obtaining the rank of Captain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, at the funeral home, with Father John Steffen officiating. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria. Social distancing and face coverings will be observed.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Ruthann, Deb, Crystal, Kristina, and also Stephanie and Jason from OSF Hospice for all of their special care.
Bud's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
, where condolences may also be sent to the family.