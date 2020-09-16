1/1
Gordon "Bud" Schone
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon "Bud" Schone
WASHINGTON - Gordon D. "Bud" Schone, 88, of Washington passed away peacefully at 11:17 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side.
He was born on October 11, 1931, in Chapin, IL, to the late John H. and Verna C. Schnitker Schone. He married Mary Moran on October 23, 1954, in Providence, RI. She survives.
Also surviving are seven children, Terry (Sandy) Schone, Sue Schone, Mike Schone, Pat (Rick) Trost, Kevin (Teresa) Schone, Mary (Barney) Monroe and Kenny (Angela) Schone; 18 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Ron and Jack; and sister, Joy.
Bud was a United States Navy veteran. He worked at AT&T, retiring in 1989 after 33 years of service.
He was a member of the IBEW Union, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington, and formerly volunteered at Northern Tazewell Fire and Rescue for several years, obtaining the rank of Captain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, at the funeral home, with Father John Steffen officiating. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria. Social distancing and face coverings will be observed.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Ruthann, Deb, Crystal, Kristina, and also Stephanie and Jason from OSF Hospice for all of their special care.
Bud's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved