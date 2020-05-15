Home

Grace Bridgewater
Grace Bridgewater

Grace Bridgewater Obituary
Grace Bridgewater
BARTONVILLE – Grace Bridgewater passed away at her home Friday, May 15, 2020 at the age of 84. Born November 30, 1935 in Versailles, IL to the late George and May Byram Stephenson, she married Lewis H. Bridgewater on April 1, 1966, and he survives. Also surviving are her children, Ronald (Sherry) Shinnebarger, Rachelle (Darin) Herrmann, and Scott (Tami) Bridgewater; grandchildren, Stephanie (Matthew) Moore, Allison, Sarah, and Jacob; great grandchildren, Valery, Daine, and Makiah; step grandchildren, Elaine (Jeremiah) Merritt, Shane, Ryan, and Erica; step great grandchildren, Jeremiah, Camron, Kaleb; special brother in-law, John Bridgewater; and several nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bill Byram, Jean Hacker, and Brenda Himmelberg. Grace was a retired beautician, and cosmetology instructor who enjoyed the outdoors, family, and the open roads of our country. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Cremation has been accorded.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020
