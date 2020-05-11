Home

Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Grace M. Snyder


1927 - 2020
Grace M. Snyder Obituary
Grace M. Snyder
CHILLICOTHE - Grace Marie Snyder, age 93, of Chillicothe passed away quietly in her sleep on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Grace was born on April 29, 1927, in Chillicothe, IL, to Theo O. and Elizabeth (Berg) Bungard. She married John Edward Snyder on August 22, 1948. He preceded her in death on March 16, 1974. Also preceding her in death were her parents; her son, Theodore Snyder; and her three siblings.
Surviving are her children, Jeffrey Snyder of Chillicothe, IL, and Debbie (Joseph) Nauman of Chillicothe, IL; her daughter-in-law, Trish Snyder; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her nieces and nephews; and many friends and extended family who affectionately knew her as "Grandma Gracie."
Grace was a school bus driver for 10 years and worked for Lutheran Nursing Home, Ben Franklin store and the Chilli Bowl. She was a member of Chillicothe First United Methodist Church, was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #4999 Ladies Auxiliary, and served as secretary of the LaSalle Cemetery Board for many years.
Private family services will be held with burial at LaSalle Cemetery in Rome. The Rev. Ron Martz will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to her church or the Ladies Auxiliary. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com,
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020
