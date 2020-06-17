Grace Schmidgall
MACKINAW - Our mother, Grace Myrtle Lang Schmidgall, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 at Holly Brook Reflections in Bloomington. She was born on Nov. 4, 1933 in Pekin to Ernest and Pearl Thorpe Lang of Allentown, IL. On May 26, 1953 she married our father, George Schmidgall, Jr., and celebrated 61 years of marriage prior to his death in 2014. She was a life-long resident of the Mackinaw area. She grew up on a farm and married a farmer. Prior to her marriage and once her children were older, she worked at Caterpillar. She eventually became a realtor and worked at Schrock Realty in Morton, IL. She loved her family, the farm and her faith. She set an example of hard work, kindness, integrity, finding humor and following the Cubs. Very early in our young lives Wrigley Field was a family destination.
She was the best Mom to us: Cynthia (Tom) Smothers of Chelsea, AL, Randall (Marjorie) Schmidgall of Bloomington, IL, Neil (Maureen) Schmidgall of Libertyville, IL and Jay (Kris) Schmidgall of Minier, IL. Her legacy continues in her grandchildren: Lilliane (Nick Bonistalli) Smothers, Callie Smothers, Jolynn (Kevin) Hodel, Alissa (Duane) Kieser, Tim (Emily) Schmidgall, Grant Schmidgall, Barak (Lexi) Schmidgall and Jack Schmidgall and her 11 great-grandchildren.
Her 3 brothers Richard Lang, Neil Lang and George Lang preceded her in death.
Private services will be Friday, June 19, 2020. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with services.
A Celebration of Life is planned for family and friends on July 19th at the home of Randall Schmidgall.
Memorials may be made to; The Fragile X Foundation, 1861 International Drive, Suite 200, McLean, VA 22102 or Holly Brook Reflections Memory Care Unit, 2016 Fox Creek Rd., Bloomington, IL 61701. Online condolences may be made to www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.