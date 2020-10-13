1/1
Grant Duncan Sr.
1948 - 2020
PEORIA - Deacon Grant Duncan Sr., 72, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away at 6:24 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at UnityPoint Hospital in Peoria.
Grant was born on April 22, 1948, in Peoria, the son of David and Lilly (Williams) Duncan Sr. He married Estherline Spinks on July 15, 1994, in Galesburg.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife over 30 years, Estherline; three sons, Terrance James (Hope) Pendleton of Galesburg and Louis Howard and Jimmy Thompson, both of Peoria; three daughters, Heather (Patrick) Shepherd, Aretha (Vida) Johnson and Heidi (Adrian) Pettis, all of Peoria; four brothers, David D. (Betty) Duncan Jr. of St. Louis, Missouri, and Mose Duncan, George Duncan and Christopher (Sue) Duncan, all of Peoria; one step-brother, Alphonso (Patricia) Smith of Louisville, Kentucky; two sisters, Darlene (Willie) White and Shonnel Duncan, both of Peoria; twenty-five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his aunt, Ruth Jones of Chicago; and his stepmother, Lueseal Duncan of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Grant Duncan Jr., Dean Thompson and Timothy Carlos Duncan; his daughter, Tammie Thompson; and his brother, Harold Duncan.
Grant graduated from Manual High School in 1965 and attended two years at Illinois Central College. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1968 during the Vietnam War as a paratrooper and paramedic in the 82nd Airborne Division. Grant worked for 36 years for Caterpillar as a heavy machine operator.
Grant loved God and served him well. He was a deacon and member of the Rising Sun Baptist Church. He volunteered his time and labor to the Lighthouse Christian Center and Veterans Associations. Grant was blessed in the way he never turned anyone down who asked for help.
He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Los Angeles Lakers and Lebron James. His most cherished person in his life is his wife. He had a true love for following his children and grandchildren at any sporting event they may had been involved in.
2 Timothy 4:7-8 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith, Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing."
Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, with the Rev. John L. Gibson officiating. Military honors will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Lighthouse Christian Center, 5300 N. Castleberry Drive, Peoria, Illinois 61615.
Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg
1070 West Fremont Street
Galesburg, IL 61401
(309) 343-2101
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 11, 2020
That’s want the of Bro Duncan our prayers are with u all Love u all RIP in peace my friend
Michael Duncan
