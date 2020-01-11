|
|
Greg R. McCoy
WASHINGTON - Greg R. McCoy, 65, of Washington passed away at 12:25 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020. He joined his Lord and Savior peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on October 11, 1954, in Bloomington, IL, to Harley Russell and Ivy Ann Brown McCoy. He married Cheri Kay Robinson, the love of his life, in Washington, on June 10, 1978. Together they built a prosperous business, a beautiful home and a loving family. She survives.
Also surviving are five children, Jennifer (Andrew) Schaub, Joseph McCoy, Joshua (Misty) McCoy, Megan (Jake) Farden and Kaitlyn (Jon) Leitner; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Denese (Ken) Anderson of Hopedale, Rita (Bob) Bogardus of Carmel, CA, and Nita Coggins of Suffolk, VA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson.
Greg found his calling after being hired at PEMCO Service Company in 1974. He loved the daily change of pace and working with his hands. He founded Total Petroleum Service Company in 1982, where he was President until his death. What began as a modest startup out of his home, grew into the successful company that it is today. Working in the petroleum industry, he was also a member of the PEI and IPMA.
Greg was always happy to lend a helping hand when something needed fixed or a remodeling project was underway. He was mechanically inclined and a "jack of all trades," but woodworking was his true passion. He was a builder by nature, and enjoyed making furniture for loved ones. He took pride in his three acre property, keeping it meticulously mowed and maintained. Even though he was not affiliated with a specific church, he was strong in his Christian faith. He was a true family man, spending most of his time with his wife, children and grandchildren, who lovingly call him "Papaw." To his family he was a provider, a protector and a patriarch, and he will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. His funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
Greg's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020