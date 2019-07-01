|
|
Gregg Allen Carr
HENNEPIN - Gregg Carr, 65, of Hennepin left this earth on Friday, June 28, 2019, for his eternal glory in Heaven, leaving behind the cancer that he fought so positively and valiantly for four years.
He inspired so many along the way with his words of faith and humor in his blog called "Faith and Laughter from Gregg."
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Hennepin. Fr. Patrick DeMeulemeester will officiate. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery in McNabb. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel in Granville.
Online condolences may be made to his family at www.dcfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 1 to July 3, 2019