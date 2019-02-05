|
Gregory G. Martin
PRINCEVILLE - Gregory G. Martin, age 75 of Fox Lake, WI, formerly of Princeville, IL, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Anchor Communities in Fox Lake.
Gregory was born on December 15, 1943, in Princeville, IL, the son of Eli and Edith (Streitmatter) Martin. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968. He worked at Akron Services, where he considered his coworkers his good friends. In his earlier years, he greatly enjoyed farming. He was also a proud member of the Lion's Club in Princeville, IL. An avid sports fan, he loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events, and also cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
Greg is survived by his children, Eric (Lynette) Martin of Watertown and Kassandra (John) Verhusen of Colorado; and grandchildren, Brady and Jaxson. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dick Martin; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Greg will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Princeville United Methodist Church, 420 E Woertz Road, Princeville, IL, from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 10 a.m. Private family inurnment will take place at Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Princeville, IL.
If desired, memorials in Greg's name may be directed to Anchor Communities, 209 Forest Street, Fox Lake, WI 53933.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Anchor Communities, who truly became like family to Greg.
