|
|
Gregory H. Lyon
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Gregory H. Lyon, 68, of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away at 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on March 27, 1951, in Peoria, IL, to Billy and Wilma (Benton) Lyon. He married Lauryn "Lori" Schlink on July 6, 1974, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Lori of Germantown Hills; children, April Lyon of Washington, IL, and Aaron Lyon of Germantown Hills; grandchildren, Andrew Coker, Aiden Smith and Timothy and Nathan Lyon; siblings, Donald (Kim) Lyon of East Peoria, IL, and Randy Lyon of Springfield, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Greg worked as a heat treat operator for Caterpillar in East Peoria. He enjoyed landscaping, gardening, traveling, fishing and riding his Harley. Greg loved Metamora football. He was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of Free Mason 32° Valley of Peoria. He loved his kids and being a grandfather.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Peoria Animal Welfare Shelter (PAWS), 2600 NE Perry Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603; or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020