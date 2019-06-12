|
Gregory J. Adamson
PEORIA - Dr. Gregory J. Adamson, 58, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on December 9, 1960, in Monticello, IA, to Robert and Barbara (Vernon) Adamson. He married Michelle M. Rodriguez on January 16, 1993, in Santa Fe, NM.
Surviving are his wife, Michelle of Peoria; their four children, Hannah Adamson of Sioux City, IA, and Clayton, Lily and Sarah Adamson, all of Peoria; his father, Robert Marvin (Shirley) Adamson of Rockford; and siblings, Parke (Diane) Adamson of Columbus, GA, and Ellen Kay (Ty) Taylor of Oregon, IL.
He was preceded in death by his mother and one brother, Clayton Adamson.
Dr. Adamson graduated Summa Cum Laude from Augustana College with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology and Pre-med, and then received his Medical Degree from Stanford University Medical School. He was a member of the Aristea Freshman Honor Society and Phi Beta Kappa, Zeta Chapter. Gregory was also a member of the J.W. Littler Hand Society, Fellow, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Peoria Medical Society, Illinois State Medical Society Trustee and the American Medical Association. Dr. Adamson was published in the Journal of Arthroplasty in 1996, and was a presenter at the Western Orthopedic Association Conference. Dr. Adamson was elected to the Peoria County Board in 2016, representing District 11.
He started his career in Peoria at Great Plains Orthopedics, and then founded Peoria Hand Surgery in 2015. Dr. Adamson was currently serving as the immediate Past President of the Peoria Medical Society, following his Presidency in 2018. Dr. Adamson joined the Peoria Medical Society in 1995 and has been active on the board since 2011, taking a leave from 2013 to 2015 to pursue his MBA at the University of Michigan. When Dr. Adamson returned, he once again joined the board of directors and served as a Director in 2016, then President Elect in 2017. Dr. Adamson was recently elected as the Illinois State Medical Society Region 1 Trustee and had served as a Delegate at the ISMS annual meetings for several years. His leadership has been outstanding and he will be sorely missed.
Dr. Adamson traveled to Haiti in 2010, providing free Orthopedic surgical services to victims of the earthquake. He also regularly volunteered at Cordoba Health Care, providing free medical care to the Peoria community.
A visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Historic Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019