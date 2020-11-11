Gregory K. Engle
EAST PEORIA - Gregory K. Engle, 67, of East Peoria passed away at 5:43 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on January 3, 1953, in Peoria, IL, to E.P. "Tack" and Carol Herbst Engle.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Engle of East Peoria, IL; one sister, Susan (John) Wisneski of Pittsburg, PA; one nephew, Matthew Wisneski of Washington, D.C.; one aunt, Lila Herbst of Roanoke, IL; Denise Clark and her daughter, Candice, with whom he had shared his home with the last 20 years; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father; his maternal uncle, Dick Herbst; his paternal uncle, Joe Engle; and his paternal aunts, Betty Engle and Mary Lou Schlesinger.
Greg worked at Dixon's seafood market in East Peoria, where he retired as night manager when he turned 65.
He enjoyed collecting model trains and his '68 Camaro and he loved his dogs.
Always putting others first, Greg was always willing to lend a helping hand to others, even up to his final hours.
Cremation rites will be accorded and private family services will be held at a later date. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com
