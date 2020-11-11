1/1
Gregory K. Engle
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory K. Engle
EAST PEORIA - Gregory K. Engle, 67, of East Peoria passed away at 5:43 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on January 3, 1953, in Peoria, IL, to E.P. "Tack" and Carol Herbst Engle.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Engle of East Peoria, IL; one sister, Susan (John) Wisneski of Pittsburg, PA; one nephew, Matthew Wisneski of Washington, D.C.; one aunt, Lila Herbst of Roanoke, IL; Denise Clark and her daughter, Candice, with whom he had shared his home with the last 20 years; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father; his maternal uncle, Dick Herbst; his paternal uncle, Joe Engle; and his paternal aunts, Betty Engle and Mary Lou Schlesinger.
Greg worked at Dixon's seafood market in East Peoria, where he retired as night manager when he turned 65.
He enjoyed collecting model trains and his '68 Camaro and he loved his dogs.
Always putting others first, Greg was always willing to lend a helping hand to others, even up to his final hours.
Cremation rites will be accorded and private family services will be held at a later date. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
3099233651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved