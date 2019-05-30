Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
(309) 364-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Morse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Morse


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory Morse Obituary
Gregory Morse
PUTNAM - Gregory William Morse, 72, of Putnam passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Downtown Chapel, 416 Edward St., Henry. Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the memorial home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be directed to the Starved Rock Runners or the SPLC (Southern Poverty Law Center).
Greg was born January 10, 1947 in Spring Valley, IL to Horace and Dorothy (Stickel) Morse. He married Janet Real on June 8, 1985 in Henry, IL. She survives. Also surviving are his children, Erin Morse (Kerry Latham), of Corvallis, OR, from his first marriage to Rebecca Klein; Margret Morse of Henry, and Matthew (Cara) Morse of Juneau, AK; stepdaughters Kristin Swanson of Homer Glen, IL and Mary (Brook) Stanbary of Putnam; three sisters Jean (Mike) Wallace of Henry, Carolyn Morse (Peter Sheehan) of Shorewood, WI and Becky (Joe) Bauter of Washington, IL.
His parents and one brother, Harry Morse, preceded him in death.
Greg was a dedicated organic farmer raising certified organic beef and crops since 1991. He was an avid runner for most of his life, and a competitive motorcycle racer in his younger years. Greg served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.
Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 30 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now