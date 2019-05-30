|
|
Gregory Morse
PUTNAM - Gregory William Morse, 72, of Putnam passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Downtown Chapel, 416 Edward St., Henry. Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the memorial home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be directed to the Starved Rock Runners or the SPLC (Southern Poverty Law Center).
Greg was born January 10, 1947 in Spring Valley, IL to Horace and Dorothy (Stickel) Morse. He married Janet Real on June 8, 1985 in Henry, IL. She survives. Also surviving are his children, Erin Morse (Kerry Latham), of Corvallis, OR, from his first marriage to Rebecca Klein; Margret Morse of Henry, and Matthew (Cara) Morse of Juneau, AK; stepdaughters Kristin Swanson of Homer Glen, IL and Mary (Brook) Stanbary of Putnam; three sisters Jean (Mike) Wallace of Henry, Carolyn Morse (Peter Sheehan) of Shorewood, WI and Becky (Joe) Bauter of Washington, IL.
His parents and one brother, Harry Morse, preceded him in death.
Greg was a dedicated organic farmer raising certified organic beef and crops since 1991. He was an avid runner for most of his life, and a competitive motorcycle racer in his younger years. Greg served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 30 to June 1, 2019