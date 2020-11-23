1/1
Gregory P. Howald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory P. Howald
CHILLICOHE - Gregory P. Howald, 73, of Chillicothe passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home.
Greg was born on June 27, 1947, in Peoria to V.G. and Mary E. (Phelps) Howald. He married Trudy Taylor on Jan. 13, 1969, in Huntington, England, and then married Janet Ladd on Sept. 16, 1981, in Vero Beach, FL.
Surviving are his children, Derek (Leanne) Howald of Chillicothe, Natalie Howald of Middleton, WI, Andrea (Adam) Karr of East Peoria and Samra (Jeff) Molleck of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Nathan, Cooper, Jaime, Emily, Ashley, Seth, Kyah, Max and Adalyn; and a sister, Susan (Roy) Hahn of Lenexa, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Greg was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force, specializing in Crash Rescue. He was stationed in England.
Greg owned and operated his own business in Chillicothe, Howald Signs, for more than 40 years. He also sold motorcycles for Grayboy, was a carpenter and built boats, and was a commercial fisherman. Greg was an avid outdoorsman and a life member of the Chillicothe Sportsman's Club, where he ran the archery program for many years.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Sportsman's Club. Greg's online memorial website may be viewed at www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved