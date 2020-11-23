Gregory P. Howald
CHILLICOHE - Gregory P. Howald, 73, of Chillicothe passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home.
Greg was born on June 27, 1947, in Peoria to V.G. and Mary E. (Phelps) Howald. He married Trudy Taylor on Jan. 13, 1969, in Huntington, England, and then married Janet Ladd on Sept. 16, 1981, in Vero Beach, FL.
Surviving are his children, Derek (Leanne) Howald of Chillicothe, Natalie Howald of Middleton, WI, Andrea (Adam) Karr of East Peoria and Samra (Jeff) Molleck of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Nathan, Cooper, Jaime, Emily, Ashley, Seth, Kyah, Max and Adalyn; and a sister, Susan (Roy) Hahn of Lenexa, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Greg was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force, specializing in Crash Rescue. He was stationed in England.
Greg owned and operated his own business in Chillicothe, Howald Signs, for more than 40 years. He also sold motorcycles for Grayboy, was a carpenter and built boats, and was a commercial fisherman. Greg was an avid outdoorsman and a life member of the Chillicothe Sportsman's Club, where he ran the archery program for many years.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Sportsman's Club. Greg's online memorial website may be viewed at www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
.