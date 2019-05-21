Gregory P. Smith

BRIMFIELD - Gregory P. Smith of Brimfield went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019, after passing away at home.

Greg was born on September 29, 1956, in Streator, IL, a son of George and Ida (Schaefer) Smith Sr. Ida survives. He married the love of his life, Patricia "Patti" Rios, on December 30, 2000. She survives. They enjoyed many blessings from the Lord during their lives, including five children, Jonette (Greg) Russell of Knoxville, TN, Jesse (Jessica) Wenger of Ottawa, IL, Stephanie (Travis) Canaday of Aledo, IL, Josey Wenger of Peoria and Tara (David) Martin of Peoria; and thirteen grandchildren. He is also survived by five brothers, George (Lucille) of Streator, IL, Gerry (Donna) of Plainfield, IL, Gordon (Robin) of St. Charles, IL, Gary (Patricia) of Streator, IL, and Glen (Ann) of Raleigh, NC.

Greg was a multi-talented individual. He worked at Exelon for 27 years, then became a real estate investor. He was also a professional bass guitarist.

Greg was a devoted father and grandfather. He was affectionately called G.G., which stands for Grandpa Greg. He was a wonderful provider and loved spoiling his grandchildren. He is survived by his mother, five brothers and many nieces and nephews. Greg loved his family deeply.

Greg served on the Board of Directors for America's Gold Star Families and demonstrated his love for families of the fallen in ways too numerous to mention. He was also a member of Northwoods Community Church for almost twenty years and served on the Praise Team. He loved using his talent to worship the Lord and told his wife, Patti, he often felt closest to the Lord during those times.

His greatest music fulfillment was playing with his five brothers and two close friends which comprised Smith Bros. & Co. He loved jamming with them more than anything.

Our beloved Greg will be dearly missed. More than words can ever say.

A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Northwoods Community Church, with a visitation beginning at 3 p.m., until the time of service. Pastor Kirk Moser will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials in Greg's name may be made to America's Gold Star Families at http://www.americasgoldstarfamilies.org/.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019