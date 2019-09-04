|
Gregory Stevenson
PEORIA - Gregory Stevenson, 62, of Peoria passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on March 1, 1958, in Greenville, MS, to Robert Stevenson and Leona (Coleman) Stevenson. They preceded him in death.
Greg served the United States Marine Corps from 1977 until 1983, receiving an Honorable Discharge. He received his associate degree from Midstate College as a Certified Public Accountant
Greg leaves behind one son, Ronnie Common, and one daughter, Maleka Miller, both of Peoria; one Godson, Darren Balentine Jr. of Peoria; four brothers, Leroy Hardy and Robert Moore, both of Greenville, MS, and Milton Hardy and Eric Hardy, both of Memphis, Tenn; and thirteen sisters, Minerva (David) Williams of Balitmore, MD, Sarah Edwards, whom he resided with in Peoria, IL, Joyce Berry of Indy, Joann (Willie) Jordan of Jackson, MS, Delores Coats of Miami, FL, Dorothy Brumsey of Dallas, TX, Estella Hardy, Brenda Hardy, Yvonne Robinson and Gloria Hardy, all of Greenville, MS, and Sandra Stevenson, Vanessa Hardy and Felicia Hardy, all of Memphis, TN; along with a host of other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Gregory was also preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Stevenson Hardy and Robert Stevenson Jr.; and two sisters, Judy Twillie and Della Dixon.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church at 10 a.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior at 9 a.m. Pastor Deveraux Hubbard will officiate. Gregory will be laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery.
